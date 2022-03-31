Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases New Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.