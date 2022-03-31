Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

OXY opened at $57.48 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

