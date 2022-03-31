Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,491 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,103,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 916,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,069,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

