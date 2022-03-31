Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,561 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

