Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $266,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,405.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.66 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,414.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,482.84. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

