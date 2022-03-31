Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

LYG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 239,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,404,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

