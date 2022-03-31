Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0229 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $14.46.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile (Get Rating)
