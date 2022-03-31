Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0229 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

