London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.73

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.73 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 19.55 ($0.26). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 19.55 ($0.26), with a volume of 5,893 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56.
London & Associated Properties Company Profile (LON:LAS)
