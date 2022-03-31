London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.73

Shares of London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.73 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 19.55 ($0.26). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 19.55 ($0.26), with a volume of 5,893 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41. The firm has a market cap of £15.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some Â£78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

