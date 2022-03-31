Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.