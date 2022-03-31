Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $56.85. 8,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,034. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lovesac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.