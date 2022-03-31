Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $47.17, but opened at $54.17. Lovesac shares last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 63,633 shares traded.

The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Lovesac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lovesac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52.

About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

