Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.49. 7,090,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,048. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

