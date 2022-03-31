Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

