Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $428.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $428.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.14. 56,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.15. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

