Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,533. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

