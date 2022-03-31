Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.31. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 49,767 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $309.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In other Macatawa Bank news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 7,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

