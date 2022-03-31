Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Down 1.2%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68). 67,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 197,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £202.79 million and a PE ratio of 16.27.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.
