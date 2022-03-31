Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE:MIC opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.57 million during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 397.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

