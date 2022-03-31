Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in March

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
MALJF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.
About Magellan Aerospace (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Aerospace (MALJF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.