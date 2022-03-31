Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in March

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

MALJF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

