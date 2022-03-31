Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $23.78. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 6,979 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $14,232,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

