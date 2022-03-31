Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

