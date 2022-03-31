Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 115.53 and last traded at 115.53. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at 115.53.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEQYF)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

