MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. 1,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.12 and a beta of 1.32.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

