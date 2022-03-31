Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys New Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,130,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

LHC Group Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.