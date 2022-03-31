Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Getty Realty worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.59%.

