Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

