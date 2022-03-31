Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 169,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.