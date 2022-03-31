Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

EXR stock opened at $208.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.