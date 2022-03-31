Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

