Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

