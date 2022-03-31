Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 11,438 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CF Industries worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 374,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $101.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $109.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.