Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $180.26 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.83.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

