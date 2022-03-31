Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,878 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

