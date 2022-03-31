Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,731 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,461,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 54.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

NYSE:BR opened at $155.84 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

