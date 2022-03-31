MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 491,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

MRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MariMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

