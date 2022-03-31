Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,443.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,492.89 on Thursday. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,138.00 and a 52-week high of $1,513.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,269.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

