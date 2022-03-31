Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $209.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average of $212.69. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

