Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 786.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $256.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

