Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $926,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after buying an additional 64,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 220,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $580.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $524.19 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $588.85 and a 200-day moving average of $686.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.