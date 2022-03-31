Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,403 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $373.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.78. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.10.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.