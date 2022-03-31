Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

