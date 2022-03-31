Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

