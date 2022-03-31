Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $68.00. The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 210041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

