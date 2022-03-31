MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

MASQ (MASQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.13 million and $153,760.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.10 or 0.07210662 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,230.79 or 1.00075011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047533 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.