Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.11

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.11 and traded as high as $87.81. Materion shares last traded at $86.86, with a volume of 90,248 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 585,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Materion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Materion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Materion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

