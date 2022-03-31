Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.36 and a 200-day moving average of $362.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

