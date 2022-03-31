Maxim Group Increases SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target to $8.00

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SurgePays in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SURG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. 32,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.24.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About SurgePays (Get Rating)
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SurgePays (SURG)
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.