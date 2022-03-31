Maxim Group Increases SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target to $8.00

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SurgePays in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SURG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. 32,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

In other SurgePays news, Director David Allen May acquired 53,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.