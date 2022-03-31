Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of MMS stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.05.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
