Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

