McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.55. 5,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,361. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

